Premier on PR: “No mass status grants.”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin points to last week’s movement on Permanent Residency (PR) applications as proof that there will be no mass grants on PR.

We reported on Friday (23 June) the resumption of PR application processing after nearly a 1000 applications pile up since 2013.

The ten applications heard last week were among the first filed under the 2013 Immigration Law.

Of those, 5 applications were denied, two were withdrawn and two were deferred for updated information.

In a statement, the Premier said, “the early number should serve to assure the public that PR applications are being carefully considered, and that there will be no mass grants, only those applications that meet the requirements in legislation are being approved.”

The Caymanian Status and PR Board will continue reviewing and deciding on applications this week.

