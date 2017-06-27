C3 Pure Fibre
Premier on PR: “No mass status grants.”

June 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin points to last week’s movement on Permanent Residency (PR) applications as proof that there will be no mass grants on PR.

We reported on Friday (23 June) the resumption of PR application processing after nearly a 1000 applications pile up since 2013.

The ten applications heard last week were among the first filed under the 2013 Immigration Law.

Of those, 5 applications were denied, two were withdrawn and two were deferred for updated information.

In a statement, the Premier said, “the early number should serve to assure the public that PR applications are being carefully considered, and that there will be no mass grants, only those applications that meet the requirements in legislation are being approved.”

The Caymanian Status and PR Board will continue reviewing and deciding on applications this week.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

