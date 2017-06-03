C3 Pure Fibre
Premier petitioned to legalise stun guns, pepper spray

June 2, 2017
Joe Avary
Citing a spike in home invasions, burglary, assault, domestic abuse and rape in our islands, one group is calling on the premier to legalise non-lethal weapons. 

The petition, launched last month by Pledge to prevent sexual abuse in Cayman asks that any citizen over the age of 16 years old without a history of violent crime should have access to items like pepper spray or stun guns.

The group proposed a licensing framework.

As of Friday afternoon the petition was seven signatures away from 100.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

