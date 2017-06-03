Premier petitioned to legalise stun guns, pepper spray

Citing a spike in home invasions, burglary, assault, domestic abuse and rape in our islands, one group is calling on the premier to legalise non-lethal weapons.

The petition, launched last month by Pledge to prevent sexual abuse in Cayman asks that any citizen over the age of 16 years old without a history of violent crime should have access to items like pepper spray or stun guns.

The group proposed a licensing framework.

As of Friday afternoon the petition was seven signatures away from 100.

