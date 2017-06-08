Premier says “significant problems” at Immigration, vows to fix it.

For more than two years Immigration has been without a permanent department leader. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says that has led to growing problems throughout immigration.

But now that he’s the leader of the newly created Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs ministry he says he’s going to tackle those issues that have run rampant.

“There are significant problems there on a whole range of issues.”

Premier McLaughlin is now the Minister for Immigration and says he’s determined to address shortcomings from personnel challenges to the PR backlog.

“Part of my thinking really wasn’t just about carving out the bit about work permit application which is one thing, but we have got to sort immigration generally,” he said.

Just last week the Anti-Corruption Commission made further arrests in its bribery probe at immigration, in which 9 have been arrested in all. It’s something the Premier noted with concern, along with lengthy delays.

“The system does take too long sometimes to resolve these sorts of issues. That ministry has been without a head for as long as I have been the minister.

His plan is to separate the law enforcement, border control aspect and work permits from immigration. But he says that will take time.

“But I don’t expect it’s that difficult an exercise once those involved get their head around it and come to accept that this is the way we are going. I certainly want it done before the end of the calendar year.

On the campaign trail, Mr McLaughlin vowed to create a new HR authority to deal with employment related issues including work permits. However, he says it will be a department instead.

Mr McLaughlin says the law enforcement and border control functions of Immigration will revert to Home Affairs when the separation is completed.

