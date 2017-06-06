Premier: “we support” May’s statement of too much tolerance of extremism

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says his Government supports British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement that there has been far too much tolerance of extremism in the wake of two attacks in London that killed seven people and injured dozens.

A white van Saturday (3 June) ran over pedestrians on London Bridge and then continued on to nearby Borough Market, where three attackers emerged and stabbed several people in nearby pubs and restaurants.

The Premier’s Office sent a statement over the weekend reading in part:

“This is the third terrorist attack to hit the United Kingdom in three months. “We support Prime Minister Theresa May in her announcement that there has been far too much tolerance of extremism and that the UK will step up its fight against Islamist terrorism in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

“Our prayers, thoughts and sympathy go out to the people of London.”

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The three suspects were shot dead by police.

Several Cayman Islands citizens live in London and are believed to be safe.

