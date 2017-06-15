Psychiatrists weigh in on Errington Webster trial

Psychiatric experts testify on the mental health of Errington Webster as his sexual assault trial continues.

Unwilling to accept responsibility for his actions and manipulative characteristics. That is how local psychiatrist Dr. Mark Lockhart described Errington Webster today as he testified in Grand Court.

Dr. Lockhart who was called by the defense provided his psychological evaluation of Mr.Webster saying he believed Mr. Webster to be suffering from potential psychopathology.

That view is shared by American psychiatrist Dr. Wade Myers from Brown University, who was called by the crown.

The greater part of both men’s testimony centred on Mr. Webster’s claim that taking blood pressure medication, a dietary belly fat flush, grapefruit juice and Guinness caused him to feel an intense pain in his head. Resulting in him passing out and having no recollection of the alleged assault that was allegedly filmed by the complainant.

Dr. Lockhart said it does not take much grapefruit juice to interfere with certain medicine and delirium can occur in a matter of seconds.

On this point Dr. Myers disagreed saying delirium takes a matter of hours or days to occur in a person and does not end abruptly.

But Dr. Myers also said after reviewing all the evidence supplied to him, “I saw no indication of him being in an acute state of delirium.”

He said he researched all of the ingredients of Mr. Websters medication and none of it in his opinion could cause a toxic effect that could lead someone to be out of their mind and perform sexual acts in front of a child.

Dr. Myers said ultimately he believed, “Mr. Webster is pretending to not remember what happened to minimize his culpability.”

