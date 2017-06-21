C3 Pure Fibre
Queen’s birthday celebrations

June 20, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Queen’s 91st birthday celebrations commenced over the weekend with a parade, royal salute and 3 cheers for the Queen.

The social event kicked off this past Saturday at Elmslie Memorial Church with Governor Helen Kilpatrick recognizing this year’s current Queen Honours recipients.

This year’s recipients of the Cayman Islands certificate and Badge of Honour were Keith Parker Tibbets Jr and Frances Mary McConvey. They were honored for their services and contributions to the Cayman Community. While Charles Wesley Watler was the sole recipient of the Member of the Order of the British Empire Award.

