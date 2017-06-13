R.C.I.P.S searching for officer after accident

Police are still looking for one of their own after a weekend crash by Hurley’s roundabout on Saturday (9 June).

Just before 4:15 in the afternoon on Saturday, officers received reports of a collision between a white Pontiac SUV and a silver Land Rover.

Police said the driver of the white SUV is believed to be an inspector working for the R.C.I.P.S. who Police said has left the scene of the accident.

The driver and passengers of the silver Land Rover were not injured.

The R.C.I.P.S. said officers have made numerous attempts to locate the inspector over the weekend and inquiries are continuing.

