R.C.I.P.S searching for officer after accident

June 12, 2017
Mario Grey
Police are still looking for one of their own after a weekend crash by Hurley’s roundabout on Saturday (9 June).

Just before 4:15 in the afternoon on Saturday, officers received reports of a collision between a white Pontiac SUV and a silver Land Rover.

Police said the driver of the white SUV is believed to be an inspector working for the R.C.I.P.S. who Police said has left the scene of the accident.

The driver and passengers of the silver Land Rover were not injured.

The R.C.I.P.S. said officers have made numerous attempts to locate the inspector over the weekend and inquiries are continuing.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

