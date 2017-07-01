RCIPS Community bridge app

Scroll down to the green button and click, that takes you to another screen, where you will be instructed to click on the red button, you will then be presented with four boxes to fill in information from, details of the issue, descriptions of the people and vehicles and your contact info.

Now it’s well known the relationship between the police and the public is strained but they are optimistic about the app’s potential.

“What it is, is a very straight forward way for people to send information,” said Spokesperson for the RCIPS, Jacqueline Carpenter.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter says this app allows the public to have more direct communication with the police.

“Text they want to send us or a picture, and its actually a really easy way to be in constant contact with us if they want to be,” Spokesperson for the RCIPS, Jacqueline Carpenter.

The app was created by an officer in the Neighborhood Policing department and all the information is sent there, it’s then distributed to community officers across the Island.

“It’s not a substitute for making a police report, but what it is, is a way for you to tell us about the other things that are going on in your neighborhood, that you think we should know and that we can maybe help you resolve,” Spokesperson for the RCIPS, Jacqueline Carpenter.

The Cayman Islands are currently experiencing a recent rise in crime, as the app was released last week but she says it is just coincidence.

“Plans for this were already well underway before the crime spike we’ve seen over the last few weeks, but its definitely beneficial and it’s beneficial to us whether we are having a crime spike or not,” Spokesperson for the RCIPS, Jacqueline Carpenter.

When crimes are committed, the R.C.I.P.S. tells the public that tips can be received anonymously, but this app wants to make things more personal.

“It’s not anonymous because the point is for us to develop a relationship with the people who are sending us information and to get back to them and to begin to establish a relationship with them, a relationship of trust,” Spokesperson for the RCIPS, Jacqueline Carpenter.

The app is available on the RCIPS website. www.rcips.ky

