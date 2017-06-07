C3 Pure Fibre
RCIPS investigating as officer’s gun accidentally fires

June 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
The RCIPS Professional Standards Unit begins an investigation after an officer’s gun accidentally fired as the officer responded to a call of shots fired during (3 June) Saturday’s shooting spree. 

At least 15 shots were fired near the Roof Top Bar, on Mary Street, and a residence on Myles Lane, according to police. A 24-year-old West Bay man was arrested (6 June) Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

At one point in the initial response to the bar, an accidental discharge of a police officer’s weapon occurred, according to police. 

The officer remains on active duty but will only return to firearms duty when all post-incident procedures are completed, which an RCIPS spokesperson says is standard in any discharge of a police firearm. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

