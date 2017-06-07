RCIPS investigating as officer’s gun accidentally fires

The RCIPS Professional Standards Unit begins an investigation after an officer’s gun accidentally fired as the officer responded to a call of shots fired during (3 June) Saturday’s shooting spree.

At least 15 shots were fired near the Roof Top Bar, on Mary Street, and a residence on Myles Lane, according to police. A 24-year-old West Bay man was arrested (6 June) Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

At one point in the initial response to the bar, an accidental discharge of a police officer’s weapon occurred, according to police.

The officer remains on active duty but will only return to firearms duty when all post-incident procedures are completed, which an RCIPS spokesperson says is standard in any discharge of a police firearm.

