C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

RCIPS says BT burglaries down

June 9, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say they’re now seeing a drop in Bodden Town burglaries after a recent spike, but rising incidents in South Sound and George Town areas.

According to an RCIPS statement today (9 June) 27 burglaries took place in Bodden Town within the first two weeks in May. However, as of the last two weeks, that’s 25 May to 7 June only five burglaries were recorded.

Police are attributing the drop to joint RCIPS and community efforts implemented after the spike in criminal activities in the area. 
Seven arrests were made in the spate of burglaries and other related crimes, five of those arrested were charged. The police also commended the creation of neighbourhood watch groups like Mijall watch squad. Police are encouraging other areas to do the same.

In addition to neighbourhood watch groups the RCIPS advises the public to ensure doors are properly carpentered with hinges on the inside and a proper lock jam. If heading off island arrange for daily checks at the property. Keep hedges low so neighbours can see what’s happening on the property. Also keep maintaining positive connections with your neighbours.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: