Red cross launches: “It’s not your fault”

June 8, 2017
Mario Grey
The Ministry of Education has partnered with the Canadian and Cayman Islands Red Cross to bring to Cayman a programme called: “It’s not your fault”.

The programme is a violence intervention and prevention initiative which started with the training of year 10 peer educators who have delivered the material to John Gray’s Year 8’s.

Red Cross representatives kicked off the programme at the schools’ Aspire Day Wednesday ( 7 June).

Red Cross Deputy Director Carolina Ferreria said it’s all about tackling abuse.

“The whole idea is to educate and empower young people with correct information about things like physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect as well as talk to them about sexual abuse and their rights within our country as to what kind of things they can do and what kind of avenues they would have,” Ms. Ferreria stated.

Ms. Ferreria said the programme helps students decipher what constitutes as different kinds of abuse and where they should go for help.

