Road works, new roundabout coming to Crewe road corridor

The National Roads Authority is starting work today on a pair of summer road enhancement projects in the Crewe Road corridor, which includes creating a new mini-roundabout.

Motorists all know the Crewe Road/Smith Road junction at the Southwest corner of the airport, where drivers often have to rely on the kindness of fellow motorists just to make it across. That intersection is slated for a complete makeover, going from a sort of “T” junction to a mini-roundabout. The NRA said the roundabout will help distribute the traffic priority a little more evenly between the three approaches.

Down at the other end of Crewe Road, a third turning lane will be installed, opening things up from the Silver Oaks roundabout all the way down to Navis Close.

The NRA told Cayman 27 it aims to have these projects put to bed before the kids go back to school.

“We’ll have guys on-site kind of doing some early setting out, and preliminary works as early as today actually, but we won’t start on the meat of the works until next week,” said NRA Senior Engineer Edison Jackson.

As schools let out for the summer, the NRA is ramping up efforts to improve Cayman’s road network, starting at the Crewe Road/Smith Road junction.

“Essentially what we’ll be doing is altering the shapes of these islands in the configuration to create some channelization,” said Mr. Jackson.

Mr. Jackson said reconfiguring the junction as a mini-roundabout will help alleviate some of that junction’s traffic woes.

“They will help to kind of distribute the priority of the three different approaches a little more evenly, and you should have a lot less issues making turning movements, and waiting for people to give you a turn,” said Mr. Jackson.

Mr. Jackson said the roundabout will eliminate the need for a stop sign, and render turning drivers less reliant on the kindness of their fellow motorists to make it through.

“As a young man I remember motorists were a lot more patient and kind, things change with congestion,” said Mr. Jackson.

To the east, NRA crews will be targeting congestion as they work to widen a stretch of Crewe Road from the Silver Oaks roundabout to Navis Close.

“We will be creating a 3rd lane essentially for turning movements and we intend to have a continuous pedestrian sidewalk along the north side of the road there,” said Mr. Jackson.

Mr. Jackson said drivers can expect to see these projects accelerate beginning next week.

