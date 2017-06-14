Robbers go on spree stealing car, robbing two gas stations

A car was stolen and armed thieves hit three businesses in an early-morning robbery spree today (13 June.)

Here’s how it played out; a car was reported stolen from a residence on Denham Thompson way early this morning.

It’s a red 1998 Honda Civic with the license plate 147-523.

Police say if this car is spotted anywhere contact them immediately.

It is believed armed robbers used that same car to travel to the Esso in Industrial Park, Dorcy Drive.

That’s where police said around 4 this morning two masked men entered the gas station brandishing firearms and took money from the register before escaping in the red car. About forty minutes later police received another report of a robbery this time roughly five miles away at the Esso on Shamrock Road.

Police believe those same robbers entered the building and made off with a quantity of cash.

A third man was seen in the vehicle in this instance.

No shots were fired in either incident and there were no injuries.

