Robbery suspect crashes get-away van, arrested moments after armed robbery

A robbery suspect was arrested after a chase with police ended with him crashing a stolen van in Breakers this afternoon (14 June.)

Police say just after 3pm today they received a report of a robbery-in-progress at The Lookout grocery store located at the entrance of Anton Bodden Drive in Bodden Town. Police said the suspect in the robbery, a male, brandished a firearm and stole cash, as well as a cellular phone from the store owner, before using the owner’s gold Ford Explorer to make his escape.

Police responded to the robbery report and encountered the suspect in the eastern district. They told him to stop, but he continued and a chase ensued.

The suspect crashed in Breakers. He was not hurt. He is now in custody. An adapted flare gun was recovered at the scene.

And in another incident out of Bodden Town, just before 6am officers responded to a report of a burglary at a restaurant on Homestead Crescent in Bodden Town.

Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations, praised officers and said,“This quick and well-coordinated response by officers has resulted in an arrest which will hopefully help allay some of the public’s fears after the robberies yesterday.”

He continued, “As demonstrated this afternoon, we are working diligently to disrupt criminal activity and ask the community for all of the assistance it can give us.”

A television and quantity of food was taken. Investigations are continuing.

