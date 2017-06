Twenty four year old Joshua Ebanks from West Bay appeared in court today in connection with the early morning shootings that took place 3rd June on Mary Street and Myles Lane.

He appeared in court to face a charge of possession of an imitation firearm. Police point out that this charge arises from the 3rd June incident, but it is not a charge for the shooting itself.

Mr. Ebanks remains in custody.

