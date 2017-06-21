Rugby: Cayman conquers Mexico

As per Cayman Rugby Union press release:

The Cayman National Rugby team hosted Mexico in their Big Game 8 this past Saturday. Cayman was looking to upset the heavily favored Mexico team since Cayman has not beaten Mexico on home turf since 2010. Mexico got off to a fast start in the first half with Luis Arredondo scoring a try in the first 2 minutes but failed to make the conversion (5-0).

Cayman responded well with a penalty kick by Morgan Hayward that brought them within 2 (5-3). Cayman was knocking on the door, but Mexico’s Fharid Samano intercepted a pass and would not be caught, as Mexico went up 12-3.

Moments later Cayman marched back down the field with Johnny Gibson powering through the posts for the try, after the conversion by Morgan Hayward Cayman was only trailing by 2 (12-10). Later on in the first half, Mexico’s Fharid Samano scored another try, and again failed to make the conversion giving Mexico a 17-10 lead.

Just before halftime Cayman’s Ben Blair was able to power through the Mexican defense for the try, but could not make the conversion as Cayman trailed 17-15 at the half.

The second half was all Cayman, as Ben Blair scored his second try of the game early in the second half to give Cayman their first lead of the game (22-17). Moments later Morgan Shelver added 3 more points for Cayman on a penalty kick, extending the lead 25-17.

Later on in the second half Cayman was knocking on the door again, but after many warnings the Referee penalized Mexico for continuous offsides, awarding Cayman a penalty try (32-17).

In the final minutes of the game Joseph Westin sealed the deal with another try and conversion to give Cayman the win 39-17.

