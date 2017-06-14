Salt wins Microsoft award

Salt Technologies won Microsoft’s 2017 partnership of the year award.

The company was founded in 2016 and provides companies and businesses on island with infrastructure for their computer systems that is created by Microsoft, which includes online security and SQL databases, the domain-specific language used in programming. Salt Technologies also does mobile app development and has their own cloud server with two separate sites for back up.

“It’s very difficult for companies in the Cayman Islands to have somebody who is an expert in every single field that I.T. covers, so we try and fill those gaps and with the projects we have delivered and the feedback they’ve got from those projects, we feel confident that we’re delivering on our promises when it comes to Microsoft products,” said Salt Technologies, Dan Fitton.

For more information about Salt Technologies, http://www.salt.ky/

