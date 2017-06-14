C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Salt wins Microsoft award

June 13, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Salt Technologies won Microsoft’s 2017 partnership of the year award.

The company was founded in 2016 and provides companies and businesses on island with infrastructure for their computer systems that is created by Microsoft, which includes online security and SQL databases, the domain-specific language used in programming. Salt Technologies also does mobile app development and has their own cloud server with two separate sites for back up.

“It’s very difficult for companies in the Cayman Islands to have somebody who is an expert in every single field that I.T. covers, so we try and fill those gaps and with the projects we have delivered and the feedback they’ve got from those projects, we feel confident that we’re delivering on our promises when it comes to Microsoft products,” said Salt Technologies, Dan Fitton.

For more information about Salt Technologies, http://www.salt.ky/

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: