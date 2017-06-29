C3 Pure Fibre
Saunders holding Premier to his word on PR grants

June 28, 2017
Premier Alden McLaughlin said there will be no mass Permanent Residency status and one opposition member is holding him to his word.

Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders said he hopes the Premier does not change his mind on that stance as the Permanent Residency processing continues.

Mr. Saunders agrees something had to be done about the Permanent Residency situation and said people have the right to know about their future and how to properly plan.

On the flip side the Bodden Town MLA said Cayman is still developing and rapid population growth will not help

“We can’t afford mass immigration in terms of everyone coming in so I wanna tell you right now this mass PR case I will not be supportive of it and I would be really disappointed in the government if it turns out to be a mass PR grant because I going tell you then I think its gonna be a little bit different in terms of the approach,” Mr. Saunders explained.

Last week one Permanent Residency was granted out of ten processed by the Cayman Status and Permanent Residency Board.

Near 1000 applications are waiting for processing.

 

 

 

