Saunders to tackle work permit fees

Much has been made about increasing the presence of Caymanians in the work force and one MLA said he has a plan in motion.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said he plans on meeting with Premier Alden McLaughlin this week to ensure businesses with a high percentage of Caymanians will pay less for work permit fees.

“I meet with the Premier later this week and one of the things I’m going to propose to him is that companies which have a high percentage of Caymanians pay a different fee as opposed to companies that do not if you don’t want to hire Caymanians fine but for those Caymanians you deny an opportunity to work you are gonna pay them to stay home,” Mr. Saunders said.

Mr. Saunders said cheap labour is an issue which requires policy in place to curb the behaviour. The minimum wage is $6 per hour.

