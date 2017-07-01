Second killer sent to UK

Convicted killer Justin Ramoon joins his brother Osbourne Douglas in the United Kingdom.

That’s where he’ll serve the rest of his 35-year sentence for the murder of Jason Powery.

The 26-year-old left on a British Airways flight yesterday (29 June) bound for UK prison HMP Belmarsh.

Mr Powery was gunned down outside Globe bar in 2015.

Mr. Ramoon’s brother, Mr. Douglas, is currently serving a 34 year sentence for murder.

The brothers head to the UK using a rarely used 133-year-old law, The Colonial Prisoner’s Removal Act of 1884.

According to Government Information Services, their removal was authorised by both the UK and Cayman governments and was done in the interest of national security and public safety.

