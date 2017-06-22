Serious case of the munchies?

Now amidst all the criminal activities over the past couple of days there was one incident over the weekend that had social media abuzz.

CCTV footage, which has been circulated on social media, may look like a crime in progress at Popeye’s drive-thru on Eastern Avenue.

But the RCIPS says it has no formal report of any attempted break-in there and it appears the man in the video just had a serious case of the late-night munchies.

Now we are not one to speculate at Cayman 27, but after a work-free rainy-long weekend it’s no surprise fried chicken was on his mind.

