Serious case of the munchies?

June 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Now amidst all the criminal activities over the past couple of days there was one incident over the weekend that had social media abuzz.

CCTV footage, which has been circulated on social media, may look like a crime in progress at Popeye’s drive-thru on Eastern Avenue.

But the RCIPS says it has no formal report of any attempted break-in there and it appears the man in the video just had a serious case of the late-night munchies.

Now we are not one to speculate at Cayman 27, but after a work-free rainy-long weekend it’s no surprise fried chicken was on his mind.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

