Skate park association launches Save a youth campaign

Over at the Black Pearl skate park, Michael Myles has long been calling for more youth programmes to keep children out of trouble. And now that the summer holidays are almost here, the Cayman Islands Skate-park Association has launched the Save a Youth campaign. It’s an initiative with a two fold advantage, giving parents a place to drop their kids off and fighting juvenile delinquency.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Social worker Michael Myles says the recent wave of crime is a bad influence on idle kids and the save a youth programme is giving young people something to look forward to when they are away from school, such as participating in the activities from skating the ramps to scooter races.

“This is really in response to a lot of crime that has been going on, there’s a lot of kids out there that’s just not having enough quality stuff to do,” said Michael Myles from the CI Skateboard association.

Mr. Myles says the initiative utilises the black pearl skate park and offers a number of activities for children, he says it will not only help the youth, but parents as well.

“It’s also in response to a lot of parents who don’t know where to turn to entertain their kids,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles says a lot of parents worry about their children when they are at work, but sending them to the skate-park will give them an ease of mind.

“This is all about keeping youth off the road keeping them safe and helping parents find better ways to do that,” said Mr. Myles.

For the community activist and the skate-park association, they say they have the tools to keep skate-park attendee’s engaged.

“So we’ve started a campaign that we want to keep as many kids off the street,” said Mr. Myles.

According to the latest economic statistics office report, there is an increase of juveniles being convicted for various crimes. There were 24 more juveniles convicted in 2015 versus 2014, that’s 64 juveniles with convictions. Mr. Myles says together Cayman can bring those numbers down.

Over 100 youths participate in the festivities

