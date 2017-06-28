Small businesses cry foul regarding renovated airport

The Cayman Islands Small Business Association says its members are being priced out of a chance at setting up shop in the renovated airport.

According to a press release the Association says confusing paperwork and costly requirements put small local businesses at a disadvantage.

The Airport’s Authority currently is taking bids for food and retail businesses to operate in the airport once renovations are complete.

The CISBA appeals to the airport’s authority to keep the essence of small businesses in mind when making final decisions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

