Small businesses cry foul regarding renovated airport

June 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands Small Business Association says its members are being priced out of a chance at setting up shop in the renovated airport.

According to a press release the Association says confusing paperwork and costly requirements put small local businesses at a disadvantage.

The Airport’s Authority currently is taking bids for food and retail businesses to operate in the airport once renovations are complete.

The CISBA appeals to the airport’s authority to keep the essence of small businesses in mind when making final decisions.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

