St. James Point 250 million dollar project update

It’s been two years and counting and there’s been no word on what’s happening with the St. James Point hotel in Beach Bay, but Planning Minister, Joey Hew says the project is still online.

Fences have been put around the condominiums, but that’s the most recent activity at the Beach Bay site.

In September 2015 we had reported that this 250 million dollar project would stimulate the Eastern districts’ economy as early as September 2017, but there was little action on the site today. We have reached out to project developers for an update, but no one has responded to our questions.

