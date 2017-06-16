C3 Pure Fibre
Stolen boat found overturned in sea

June 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Joint Marine Unit officers made a surprising discovery yesterday (14 June) when they responded to a distress call of a capsized boat off Frank Sound.

It turned out that the overturned boat was the stolen vessel Lady Fisher, which was reported stolen in May.

The boat, a white and blue 25-foot Cobia outfitted with twin Yamaha engines was spotted overturned one-and-a-half miles off Frank Sound.

JMU dispatched it’s vessel ‘Typhoon’ and the police helicopter to investigate the capsized boat and discovered it was the stolen boat.

Officers searched the area and found nothing. They say are concerned that the persons on board the vessel may have encountered difficulties and are asking the public to come forward with information and anyone who was on board when it overturned to contact 911.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

