Stolen car details

June 22, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a white Honda Civic that was stolen from Cayman Prep and High School early this morning.

The car is the fourth Honda Civic to be reported stolen in the past two weeks and the fifth stolen car overall for the same period. Yesterday a blue 2007 320 series BMW was stolen from Red Bay roundabout around 1:30 am.

The latest stolen car is a white four door 1999 Honda Civic which was last seen before 4 am this morning, with the registration number 161-406.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stolen car to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 9494222.

 

