Students of Clifton Hunter get pleasant end of term surprise

June 30, 2017
Philipp Richter
Clifton Hunter High school students got a pleasant surprise today as their term came to an end. Education minister Dwayne Seymour and opposition MLA Chris Saunders showed up at their special assembly marking the last day of class.

The MLA’s for Bodden Town East and West, gave an honor student, Shenelle Stewart one thousand dollars to commend her for her efforts, both MLA’s say they plan on being involved with Clifton Hunter to improve the school in any way they can.

“We have to plan for tomorrow, we have to do as much as we can to save another generation and to prepare the next generation to take over this country,” said Hon. Dwayne ‘John John’ Seymour.

“We wanted to put a little money to value the student of the year, so going forward we are adding a thousand dollars each year for the student of the year and we will be working with the faculty and administration to add more prizes along the way,” said Chris Saunders, MLA for Bodden Town West.

The assembly featured students displaying their talents, from solo steel pan performances, to drama acts and even dance groups.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

