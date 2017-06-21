Suckoo: Public Lecture topic needs bigger forum

Visiting UK scientist Dr. Alastair Donald left attendees with much to think about at the end of his “Does God exist” lecture at U.C.C.I last Thursday ( 15 June) as he used various scientific principles to make his case for the existence of a supreme being.

In his presentation Dr. Donald pointed to principles that reinforced God’s existence which sparked engaging discussion at the lecture.

Education Chief Officer Christen Suckoo who spoke at the lecture said Cayman benefits from such lectures and should explore having the lecture on a national scale next time around.

“I do think the topic of conversation is worth a more national arena so to speak and I think that in short order that is something that can be organised and arranged I think it’s something that the Minister’s association especially would be interested in,” Mr. Suckoo said.

Audience members said the lecture left them with food for thought and even changed their concepts on the existence of a supreme being.

