C3 Pure Fibre
Suckoo says ‘It’s time to get to work’

June 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Now that the government is in place newly elected deputy Opposition leader Alva Suckoo says it’s time to get to work.
On Wednesday (31 May) Cayman’s  new Progressives-led coalition administration was sworn-in and after a bitter battle to form a government, Mr Suckoo said he’s ready for Cayman to move forward. He said is willing to work with the new administration to make that happen.
“You know I cannot cry it down, I cannot criticise it, I am a member of this legislature and I have to be responsible and the time for criticising for criticism sake is over. It’s time to get back to work,” Mr Suckoo said.

Mr Suckoo opted not to point fingers at who was responsible for the Independents not securing the government. He said there was mix of youth and experience and differing ideas which led to the break down.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

