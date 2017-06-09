C3 Pure Fibre
Suspected drug dealer bites officer

June 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A suspected drug dealer Thursday (8 June) bit an officer while being arrested, according to the RCIPS. 

The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Police received a report of a man selling drugs in the parking lot of a liquor-licensed establishment on West Bay Road. Officers found a small amount of ganja on his person.

As the man was about to be handcuffed, he became aggressive and struggled with officers before biting one of them and damaging the officer’s security equipment. Police say they found more ganja in the suspect’s car. 

It’s the latest in a rash of assaults against police officers. Two weeks ago, two officers were assaulted while arresting a burglary suspect. One officer received severe damage to his eye in that incident. 

Kevin Morales

