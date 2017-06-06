Teens arrested after ganja, cocaine, heroin found; part of 12 weekend drug arrests

Three teenagers were arrested Friday (2 June) for drug offences after police say they found ganja, cocaine and heroin at a Safe Haven location.

Two 18-year old George Town men and a 19-year old George Town man were arrested following a planned operation. Police say two of the men tried to run but were caught. All three are on police bail as the investigation continues.

They were among 12 people arrested over the weekend on drug-related offences.

On Saturday (3 June), a 14-year-old boy from North Side was arrested after police say they found a small portion of ganja and a machete on his person. A 16-year-old boy was detained in that incident as well. Both are on police bail.

On 2 June, a 31-year-old man was taken into custody near Walker’s Rd. after he was found to have several packets of ganja on him. He is on police bail.

That same day, police arrested a 21-year-old woman near West Bay Rd. for possession of ganja.

