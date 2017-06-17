C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Tourism minister concerned by spike in crime

June 16, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Tourism Minister Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell registered his concern over this week’s rapid spike in robberies and burglaries.

He says the recent rise in property invasions and escalating seriousness of crime represents an “unacceptable increase in lawlessness at the hands of a small minority of the population.”

Incidents such as these, he said, threaten Cayman’s positioning as one of the safest jurisdictions in the world and “they will erase years of hard work.”  he says with tourism.

Mr Kirkconnell said, “With tourism being a pillar industry, it is imperative that our country’s reputation and economy is safeguarded from the effects of crime, and residents once again feel safe in their homes, businesses and neighbourhoods.”

The deputy Premier is urging all citizens to help the police in their fight against crime.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: