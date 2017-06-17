Tourism minister concerned by spike in crime

Tourism Minister Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell registered his concern over this week’s rapid spike in robberies and burglaries.

He says the recent rise in property invasions and escalating seriousness of crime represents an “unacceptable increase in lawlessness at the hands of a small minority of the population.”

Incidents such as these, he said, threaten Cayman’s positioning as one of the safest jurisdictions in the world and “they will erase years of hard work.” he says with tourism.

Mr Kirkconnell said, “With tourism being a pillar industry, it is imperative that our country’s reputation and economy is safeguarded from the effects of crime, and residents once again feel safe in their homes, businesses and neighbourhoods.”

The deputy Premier is urging all citizens to help the police in their fight against crime.

