Trademarks legislation slated for 1 August implementation

June 9, 2017
Joe Avary
A new set of design and trademark laws are slated for implementation 1 August..

When the new law is in place, trademark holders will no longer have to register their marks in the UK or the EU before applying for protection in the Cayman Islands.

IP lawyer Sophie Davies told Cayman 27 that’s good for local businesses. 

“We think it will be a really good thing for local businesses, especially who haven’t perhaps been in a position to have the budget to afford a UK or EU registration initially, they’ll be able to file in Cayman directly now and cut out that cost,” said Ms. Davies.

Trademarks issued under existing law will remain in force until the original renewal date, but renewals will no longer be dependent on the renewal of an underlying UK or EU registration.

Under the new law, trademarks will need to be renewed 10 years from the date of filing.

