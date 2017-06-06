C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Trial for Errington Webster charged with sexually assaulting a minor begins

June 5, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

Beginning in court today was the Grand Court trial for former political candidate Errington Webster of Bodden Town.

Mr. Webster is charged with 3 counts of indecent assault and one charge of gross indecency after police say he engaged in sexual acts with a 13 year old girl.

Statements were made by prosecutors to Justice Charles Quinn describing lewd acts the teenage girl claims Mr.Webster performed, along with phone calls received and text messages she says were sent in order to bribe her with money and gifts.

Mr. Webster was arrested last year after a video purporting to show the illicit acts surfaced. Mr. Webster denies the allegations against him.

His defense attorney, Steve McField is expected to cross examine the teenage girl in court tomorrow.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: