Trial for Errington Webster charged with sexually assaulting a minor begins

Beginning in court today was the Grand Court trial for former political candidate Errington Webster of Bodden Town.

Mr. Webster is charged with 3 counts of indecent assault and one charge of gross indecency after police say he engaged in sexual acts with a 13 year old girl.

Statements were made by prosecutors to Justice Charles Quinn describing lewd acts the teenage girl claims Mr.Webster performed, along with phone calls received and text messages she says were sent in order to bribe her with money and gifts.

Mr. Webster was arrested last year after a video purporting to show the illicit acts surfaced. Mr. Webster denies the allegations against him.

His defense attorney, Steve McField is expected to cross examine the teenage girl in court tomorrow.

