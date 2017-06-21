TS Bret dissipates; TS Cindy meandering over Gulf

Tropical Storm Bret is no more but Tropical Storm Cindy remains meandering over the central Gulf of Mexico.

TS Bret dissipated Tuesday (20 June) afternoon but not before dumping heavy showers on much of the southeast Caribbean and South America.

The remnants of TS Bret are moving northwest at about 22 miles per hour with tropical storm-force winds extending about 115 miles from the centre.

North of the Cayman Islands is Tropical Storm Cindy.

Cindy is sitting still in the Gulf, about 280 miles south of Louisiana.

Forecasters expect a move to the northwest.

Cindy poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

