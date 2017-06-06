Turtle Centre disregards impact of Tripadvisor ticket sales decision

The Cayman Turtle Centre said online travel giant Tripadvisor’s recent decision to stop selling tickets to it and other wildlife attractions hasn’t made a major impact on operations.

The Turtle Centre has been listed by animal activists World Animal Protection as one of the world’s cruelest animal attractions. But the Turtle Centre told Cayman 27 these activists aren’t seeing the whole picture of its conservation efforts.

“Keeping sea turtles in the wild is the heart and soul of why we do what we do,” said Cayman Turtle Centre Managing Director Tim Adam.

Mr. Adam told Cayman 27 the Turtle Centre was one of hundreds of worldwide attractions impacted by Tripadvisor’s decision to stop selling tickets to wildlife-based attractions.

“What they decided was that their subsidiary, Viatour, would no longer sell tickets to attractions where guests could come in direct contact with endangered species, or where guests could come into contact with wildlife in captivity,” explained Mr. Adam.

Mr. Adam told Cayman 27 it has never sold tickets directly through Tripadvisor, or Viatour, its subsidiary, but said local tour operators may be impacted.

“We have other channels to market,” said Mr. Adam. “However there are a couple of tour operators, locally, which had used Viatour, that did include in their island tour, a stop at Cayman Turtle Centre.

Through the years, World Animal Protection and other animal activist groups have been outspoken critics of the Turtle Centre, saying there is no humane way to farm turtle meat.

Mr. Adam disagrees. He said if the Turtle Centre ceased to exist, so would local wild turtle population.

“It would be just a few short months, and all the turtles in the wild around Cayman, particularly those that people are prone to eat, the green sea turtles and the hawksbills are the traditional ones that were taken you can say goodbye to them, that would be an awful thing,” said Mr. Adam.

He said while the availability of farmed turtle meat is integral in protecting wild turtles from poaching, he told Cayman 27 last year’s re-branding better reflects the Turtle Centre’s conservation aims.

World Animal Protection is now petitioning Carnival Cruise lines to stop sending its passengers to the Turtle Centre. It says the petition has received more than 100,000 signatures.

