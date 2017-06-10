Turtle patrol unearth 1st green nest as nesting numbers climb

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 that turtle nesting season 2017 is off to an impressive start. So far, 57 nests have been recorded in Grand Cayman alone, with the Sister Islands chipping in another 34 nests.

Friday morning, (9 Jun) turtle patrol volunteers hit the beach, where they made a very special discovery.

“It’s really looking like it’s going to be a really busy season,” said DOE turtle intern Lucy Collyer.

She and a small band of turtle patrol volunteers investigated reports of fresh turtle tracks on Seven Mile Beach, and with a little probing, confirmed Cayman’s first green sea turtle nest of the year.

“We know that this turtle egg is fresh,” said Ms. Collyer, who gently held an egg in her hand. “This one’s really fresh, the egg itself is slightly gooey as well, that’s from the female while she was depositing the egg itself.”

Ms. Collyer has been monitoring sea turtle nesting with the DOE for five years. She said 2017 has the potential to break records.

“We can’t say for certain that it’s going to be a record year, because things, nature fluctuates all the time, so we could go up, we could go down,” said Ms. Collyer.

The DOE’s long term trendlines for Grand Cayman show a steady and dramatic increase in both green and loggerhead turtle nesting from the late 90’s when the monitoring programme began.

“Even though we’ve seen really good increases in nest numbers here, we are actually seeing it a lot worldwide, the general numbers are increasing, population wise,” said Ms. Collyer.

And wherever turtle patrol volunteers do their digging, curious bystanders are engaged. Ms. Collyer shared some turtle facts with a visiting family.

“She’ll come back here on the same stretch of beach again in 12 to 14 days time, so they lay up to six nests in the season,” she told the group, which included three young girls.

And in about six to eight weeks, the hatchlings will emerge from the clutch and follow the light of the moon to out to sea.

You may recall this year’s nesting season got off to an early start, the DOE recorded the year’s first nest on April Fool’s day.

