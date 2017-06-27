Two cars stolen over weekend

Police said two cars were stolen over the weekend.

The R.C.I.P.S. said one of the vehicles is a four-door green Honda sedan with registration number 165 817.

The car is a 1995 model which was last seen at the owner’s residence in Martin Drive, George Town on Friday (23 June).

Thieves also made off with a rental car on Saturday (24 June). This vehicle was also stolen from a separate location this time in Newlands off Moonbeam Drive.

Police said they are looking for a grey KIA Picante registration number 156 024.

Anyone who has seen these vehicles is asked to call police.

