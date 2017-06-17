Two former Hyatt buildings slated for demolition

Two of the former Hyatt Hotel’s seven buildings are slated for demolition this month.

Dart Real Estate told Cayman 27 the two structures closest to the golf course, which were severely damaged in hurricane Ivan, will be pulled down to facilitate ongoing works to improve the entrance to Britannia, and provide better landscaping.

Also, Dart said it will start work to reopen a trail along the canal side of the old hotel property. Dart said it’s mulling its options on what to do with the other five buildings, which it says have retained their structural integrity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

