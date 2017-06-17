C3 Pure Fibre
Two former Hyatt buildings slated for demolition

June 16, 2017
Joe Avary
Two of the former Hyatt Hotel’s seven buildings are slated for demolition this month.

Dart Real Estate told Cayman 27 the two structures closest to the golf course, which were severely damaged in hurricane Ivan, will be pulled down to facilitate ongoing works to improve the entrance to Britannia, and provide better landscaping.

Also, Dart said it will start work to reopen a trail along the canal side of the old hotel property. Dart said it’s mulling its options on what to do with the other five buildings, which it says have retained their structural integrity.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

