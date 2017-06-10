UK Polls reactions

C3 Pure Fibre
June 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
UK election followers watched in eager anticipation last night as a coalition government formed between the Tories and the  Democratic Unionist  Party.

“Well its a very exciting evening and its going quite badly for Theresa May, she was expecting a landslide Conservative majority and the reality is that voters have come out and have supported Jeremy Corbyn with numbers that nobody predicted,” said Political Correspondent, Nick Dixey. 

The Conservative party has 318 seats, 13 fewer than before the election.
The Labour party has 261, winning 31 more seats than it had.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

