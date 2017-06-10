UK Polls reactions

UK election followers watched in eager anticipation last night as a coalition government formed between the Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party.

“Well its a very exciting evening and its going quite badly for Theresa May, she was expecting a landslide Conservative majority and the reality is that voters have come out and have supported Jeremy Corbyn with numbers that nobody predicted,” said Political Correspondent, Nick Dixey.

The Conservative party has 318 seats, 13 fewer than before the election.

The Labour party has 261, winning 31 more seats than it had.

