Wanted man arrested

Police have arrested fugitive Troy Pearson.

Mr Pearson, 35, has been on the run from police since 22 May after allegedly assaulting a police officer and customs officer during a raid in George Town.

According to the RCIPS Mr Pearson turned himself into the government detention centre yesterday (15 June) and he was immediately arrested by police.

The Drugs and Serious Crime Task force and Customs Enforcement Unit executed a raid at a house on Marina Drive. It was during that operation police say Mr. Pearson violently resisted arrest, assaulted a customs officer and a detective before escaping. Mr Pearson remains in custody.

