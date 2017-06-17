C3 Pure Fibre
Wanted man arrested

June 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police have arrested fugitive Troy Pearson.

Mr Pearson, 35, has been on the run from police since 22 May after allegedly assaulting a police officer and customs officer during a raid in George Town.

According to the RCIPS Mr Pearson turned himself into the government detention centre yesterday (15 June) and he was immediately arrested by police.

The Drugs and Serious Crime Task force and Customs Enforcement Unit executed a raid at a house on Marina Drive. It was during that operation police say Mr. Pearson violently resisted arrest, assaulted a customs officer and a detective before escaping.  Mr Pearson remains in custody.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

