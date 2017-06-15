Thieves made off with an undisclosed quantity of electronics after breaking into the waterfront Digicel store today (14 June.)
Police say around 4:30 this morning officers responded to a burglary report at the North Church Street location.
They discovered the front glass panel of the store had been smashed.
Police continue to investigate.
Waterfront Digicel store burgled
Thieves made off with an undisclosed quantity of electronics after breaking into the waterfront Digicel store today (14 June.)
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.