Waterfront Digicel store burgled

June 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Thieves made off with an undisclosed quantity of electronics after breaking into the waterfront Digicel store today (14 June.)
Police say around 4:30 this morning officers responded to a burglary report at the North Church Street location.
They discovered the front glass panel of the store had been smashed.
Police continue to investigate.

