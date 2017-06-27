Webb’s sentencing delayed for 5th time

Jeffrey Webb will now wait until at least January to receive a sentence for his role in the football’s global corruption scandal.

The former FIFA Vice-President and President of CONCACAF and the Cayman Islands Football Association this month had his sentencing delayed for a fifth time.

The new date is 24 January.

In 2015, Mr. Webb pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud.

He remains on house arrest in Georgia. Several media organisations report he now is selling his home.

