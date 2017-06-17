Webster trial closing arguments heard

Closing arguments were heard today in Grand Court as the Errington Webster trial wrapped up. The jury heard from the Crown and Defense as they delivered their addresses.

Crown prosecutor Darlene Oko was tough on Mr. Webster in her statements to the jury, pointing out that one of the doctors who evaluated the political hopeful did not actually view the alleged video depicting Mr. Webster masturbating.

Miss Oko pointed out the supposed inconsistencies and questionable answers she thinks he gave during cross examination. She also made sure to clarify to the jury that in fact Dr. Lockhart who testified that Mr. Webster could have suffered a brief moment of Delirium, actually has never viewed the video of Mr. Webster masturbating in front of the alleged victim and is basing his findings on speaking solely to Mr. Webster and his wife.

Mr. Webster has denied all charges laid against him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

