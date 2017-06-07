Websters trial continues

Day two of the Grand Court case involving former political candidate Errington Webster began today. He is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 13 year old girl.

A video of the alleged victim giving a statement to police was reviewed. In it, she says Mr. Webster gave her large sums of money in return for sexual favours. She said it began with phone calls and text messages. He would call her his girl, told her she could not have a boyfriend and even asked her to have his child. She says they engaged in sexual acts on four different occasions.

He would touch her breasts, privates, he tasted her blood, performed oral sex on her and masturbated in her presence.

One time in particular she pretended to receive a call from her mother in an attempt to get him to stop and take her home, whilst she secretly filmed Mr. Webster masturbating in his car. The video was shared with two schoolmates and one showed his stepfather who in turn informed the girls mother, leading to Mr. Webster’s arrest last year.

In statements read to the court Mr. Webster says he does not remember the incident in the recording happening and he blacked out due to a cocktail of his heart medication and grape juice.

He denies all charges.

