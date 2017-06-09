What are people on island saying about the UK Elections ?

UK elections are now over, but the votes are still being counted.

The world now waits for results of General Election, the first since the country voted to leave the European Union.

“It’s probably the most important election we’ve had since the early 80’s, because it’s such a defined choice between left wing and socialist policies and incredibly right wing monetarist policy,” said Radio Personality, Matthew Sloane.

“But I hope UK will be handling who will be responsible to take care of that country and us, which is not only the Cayman islands but the other parts of the UK, the territory,” said Matthew Ebanks.

“I just hope everybody’s sense of mind to make it peaceful and let the process play itself out,” said Tourist, Jay Johnson.

“Older politicians bring the same kind of thing to office all the time, and people, time is getting hard and people want a better way of life, different changes,” said Fisherman, Robert Prendergast

“Particular features of this election is going to be the number of young voters that have turned up, I understand there was over 3 and a half million young voters who have turned up and registered to vote in the last two days when registration was open,” said Lawyer, Alex Davies.

Exit polls suggest Britain is on course for a hung Parliament, with Conservatives taking the majority of seats, followed by Labour, with the Scottish National Party a distant third.

