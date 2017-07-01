Woman assaulted, robbed at knife point in Bodden Town

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed and assaulted a Bodden Town woman at knifepoint last night (29 June.) Police say no-one responded to the woman’s screams during the incident, but calls were made to 911.

The incident happened at Cumber Avenue in Bodden Town. According to the RCIPS the woman was attacked around 9.30 last night as she arrived at the front door of her apartment. Police say a man wearing a stocking over his face emerged from a nearby stairwell armed with a knife.

The woman struggled with her attacker. He used the knife to cut the straps of her backpack before running off. He escaped through the rear of the property.

The woman was treated at hospital and later released.

The suspect is described as 5′ 5″ tall of slim build. He is said to be dark brown skinned complexion with a longish face and brown-coloured hair. The man is also believed to be his early 30’s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 949-4222 of the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

