A trip to Starfish point nets a grisly discovery, the carcass of a stingray.

A woman took a cell phone picture of the carcass Wednesday. She said it appears the stingray’s tail was cut off and the animal was left to die.

The woman reported the incident to the Department of Environment’s Facebook page, and also said she saw several examples of people taking starfish out of the water.

Cayman 27 reached out to the DOE and are waiting for a response.

