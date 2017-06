Dart Real Estate is giving the Cayman Islands Yacht Club in West Bay an infrastructure makeover.

Road construction is already in the works at the yacht club. Dart told Cayman 27 the plan is to improve the traffic flow in the area, to create more parking spaces, and to enhance the landscape.

Dart said the project is slated to be complete by the end of September, roughly marking the three year anniversary of the yacht club’s re-christening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print