C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

3 plead not guilty to intent to supply of 8.2LB of Ganja seized in Savannah

July 20, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

33-year-old Gregory Bent pleaded guilty to possession today in relation to a May police operation in Savannah, in which 8.2 pounds of ganja were seized.

He pleaded not guilty, however, to a charge of possession with intent to supply.
Marsha and Felisha Bent were also arrested during the operation. They pleaded not guilty today to both charges.

Mr. Bent additionally pleaded guilty in another matter. He admitted to possessing more than a pound of ganja, as well as consumption and having a utensil used to prepare drugs after police say they found the drug on him in September.

He pleaded not guilty to intent to supply in that matter.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: