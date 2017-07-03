3 plead not guilty to intent to supply of 8.2LB of Ganja seized in Savannah

33-year-old Gregory Bent pleaded guilty to possession today in relation to a May police operation in Savannah, in which 8.2 pounds of ganja were seized.

He pleaded not guilty, however, to a charge of possession with intent to supply.

Marsha and Felisha Bent were also arrested during the operation. They pleaded not guilty today to both charges.

Mr. Bent additionally pleaded guilty in another matter. He admitted to possessing more than a pound of ganja, as well as consumption and having a utensil used to prepare drugs after police say they found the drug on him in September.

He pleaded not guilty to intent to supply in that matter.

